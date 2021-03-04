Gingrey, James

GINGREY, Jr., James



Kennesaw, GA - James F. Gingrey, Jr., died on Tuesday,, March 2, 2021, at the age of 80. His cause of death aspiration pneumonia probably as a consequence of Parkinson's Disease with which he was diagnosed three years ago.



He spent his entire adult life in Atlanta where he practiced law until retirement several years ago. He had recently moved to a senior community in West Cob County to be closer to his family.



James "Jim" was born on February 28, 1941 in Augusta, GA. He was the middle son of Helen and Jimmy Gingrey. He is survived by his older and younger brothers, Bill (Gail) of Aiken, SC and Phil (Billie) Gingrey of Marietta, GA.



At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his loving family which included his six nieces and nephews: Doug (Cindy) Gingrey, Alison Leonardi (Kevin) Shepard, Billy (Emily) Gingrey, Gannon Manning (Andy) Wegman, Phyllis Gingrey (Jerry) Collins, and Laura Neill (Todd) Schuessler.



James had a total of 19 grandnieces and nephews which were a joy and comfort in his life.



James attended North Augusta, SC High School where he graduated in 1959. He was a proud member of the State Championship football team which won 43 straight games. He attended Augusta College and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1964 with a BA in Business Administration. While at UGA, he was an active member of Chi Pi fraternity. James is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1964-1970. While working several years for Pfizer Pharmaceutical Co. in Atlanta, James attended Emory University School of Law where he obtained his Juris Doctorate degree in 1971. His specialty was real estate which he practiced for over 20 years as a closing attorney.



James was a devout Catholic and attended Mass regularly at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta.



While he had a number of lifelong best friends, such as Tony (Norma) Nicholson, his tennis playing buddies at Northside YMCA and their weekly "brunch" at Sharon's Cross Creek Café gave him a great deal of pleasure over the last few years. While living in West Cobb for the last few months, James was blessed to have the companionship of his grandniece Kaitlyn Gingrey, and his dog Clancy.



The Gingrey family is especially grateful to the Wellstar Health System's Kennestone Hospital staff for the excellent care which James received during the last 19 days of his life. He, and they, fought hard, but God had other plans.



A Funeral Mass, with CDC directed precautions, will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken, SC. Interment will be held at the Graniteville Cemetery where James will rest in peace beside his parents.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org), Shephard Center (https://www.shepherd.org), or St. Jude's Hospital (https://www.stjude.org).



SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC.



James' online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com

