1 hour ago

GILSTRAP, WIlliam Claude

William Claude Gilstrap, 91, of Marietta passed peacefully on February 6, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. A graveside service will be at 2 PM, Friday, February 11, 2022 at Kennesaw Memorial Park, 1306 Whitlock Ave. Claude was predeceased by his wife Jacquelyn (Jackie) Whitfield Gilstrap; siblings Hiram (Buddy) E. Gilstrap, Jr. and David W. Gilstrap; children Amy Gilstrap Humphries and Stacy Gilstrap McEllen; grandson William David Butler (Davey) Gault. He is survived by daughter Karen Shaye (David) Gault of Powder Springs, son Mitch (Susan) Gilstrap of Marietta, son in-law Robert McEllen of Hickory, NC; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Contributions can be made to Calvary Children's Home calvarykids.org.

Funeral Home Information

Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home

180 Church Street NE

Marietta, GA

30060

https://www.mayeswarddobbins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

