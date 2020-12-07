GILREATH, Doris Gamel
Age 93, of Dallas, passed Dec. 5, 2020. Services Dec. 8, 2:00 PM at New Liberty Baptist. Benson Funeral Home, Dallas, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Benson Funeral Home - Dallas
309 Hardee Street
