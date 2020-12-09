GILREATH, Charles and Emily



Charles Merida Gilreath and Emily Wilda (Thompson) Gilreath both passed away peacefully in Cartersville on December 5, 2020, surrounded by the love of their family and faithful friends. Their 69-year marriage was a model of mutual respect and partnership. Charles was a successful business owner, operating Gilreath Oil Company for 37 years. Emily taught high school and middle school English in the Cartersville City Schools for 24 years.



Charles was born in Adairsville, Georgia on August 10, 1929, the oldest son of Paul and Mary Frances Gilreath. He graduated with his bachelor's and law degrees from Emory University in 1950 and 1953 respectively. Charles served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War, as a clerk for the Headquarters Commandant at Fort MacPherson. He joined his father at Gilreath Oil in 1956, applying his legal training to negotiate contracts with oil companies and state government. Charles served as a Director of the Georgia Oilmen's Association, as President of the Cartersville Rotary Club, and President of the Southern Seniors Golf Association.



Emily was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, on May 24, 1928, and was the oldest child of Harold and Wilda Thompson. She attended Shorter College in Rome for two years and graduated from East Tennessee State College (now University) with a BS in English in 1950. Emily earned a master's degree in English from West Georgia College (now University) in 1977. A teaching job brought her to Cartersville in 1950, where she and Charles met. Emily taught briefly in Atlanta, but spent most of her career in Cartersville City Schools. She was a dedicated member of The Etowah Chapter of the DAR for 51 years, serving as Regent from 1980-1984 and 1992-1994, and in many other officer roles. She lived her life in accordance with DAR's motto of "God, Home, Country."



Charles and Emily are survived by their children Chuck (Mitzi) Gilreath of Isle of Palms, SC, Mary Wilda Gilreath of Cartersville, Laura (Tom) Freese of Johns Creek, GA, and Julie (Freeman) Henry of Cary, NC. "Emi and Granddaddy" also are survived by grandchildren Courtney (Charles) Liscum of Atlanta, Philip Gilreath of Athens, Stuart Gilreath of Richmond, VA, Sarah and Mary Claire Freese of Atlanta, Sam Henry of Charlotte, NC, Evan Henry of Winston Salem, NC, Jack Henry of Cary, NC, and new great-grandchild, Evelyn Victoria Liscum. Charles is survived by his brother, Paul (Dottie) Gilreath III, of Marietta.



For more information and memorial details, please visit Georgia Funeral Care and Cremation Services.

