GILMER, Evelyn Golcman Weinreich "Evie" Evelyn (Evie) Golcman Weinreich Gilmer, 62, beloved wife of Steve Gilmer, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 14. She is survived by her husband Steve Gilmer, sons Tzvi Weinreich (Karie) & Dovid Weinreich (Brooke), grandchildren Petra & Israel Lewis (Izzy), sisters Berta Golcman Adams (Sam) & Fran Golcman Kaminsky (Myron), & many nieces, nephews and grands who all loved her dearly. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.