GILMARTIN, Darlyne



Darlyne Schoenberg (Fagin) Gilmartin, 93, of Atlanta died May 3, 2023. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri. Darlyne attended the University of Oklahoma, and lived in Oklahoma City for many years where she was President of the PTA for her children's elementary school, was an active member of Temple B'Nai Israel's Sisterhood and Oklahoma City's Hadassah and began her business career. She moved to Atlanta with her family in the late '60s, where she worked as an office manager for several companies, ultimately serving as Office Manager for Official Products, Inc. for 19 years before retiring. She also coached Weight Watcher classes for many years.



Darlyne married David Gilmartin in Atlanta and found happiness in their 29 year marriage until his death in 2019. In retirement, Darlyne and Dave moved to The Villages in Florida, where they lived for 12 years before returning to Atlanta. Darlyne was also preceded in death by her son, Randy Fagin; her brother, Ronald Schoenberg; and her ex-husband, Irvin Fagin. She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Thomas) White of Atlanta and Sharna (Andrew) Sloan of Charlotte, NC; her stepchildren, Kevin (Melissa) Gilmartin of Atlanta and Kelly Gilmartin of Florida; her grandchildren, Liane (Metin) Ozcan, Allison (Darrell) Holmes, Brittany (Blake) Swofford, and Mallory (Patrick) Chappell; great-grandchildren, Laila and Ella Ozcan, Shai Holmes, Sloan Swofford, and Ensley and Hayes Chappell; her brother Irving (Ann) Schoenberg; three nephews; a niece; and five great-nieces; and the children and grandchildren of Kevin Gilmartin, Kelly Gilmartin; and deceased stepdaughter Carol Gilmartin.



Darlyne enjoyed playing bridge and mahjong, and socializing with her many friends. Most of all, she loved her family, whose health and well-being were of utmost importance to her. She cooked for and hosted innumerable holiday dinners and plied her family with her excellent versions of matzah ball soup, brisket, blintzes, cheesecake, rugelach, and other Ashkenazi Jewish favorites.



Special thanks to Darlyne's many wonderful caregivers, including Marvin Mitchell, Ayana Joseph, CeCe Vanholten, Rashanda Miller, and Sherique Gaines, as well as the many caring staff at Sunrise at Huntcliff Summit II including Addillia Abraham, Deverell Gumbs, Aretha Athanaze, and Catherine Banda, who made her last years the best they could be.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jewish Family & Career Services in support of youth and teen mental health through the Horwitz-Zusman Child & Family Center, 4549 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30338, jfcsatl.org/Gilmartin, or to the charity of your choosing. Interment will occur on May 5 at 10:00 AM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30 AM at The Temple, 1589 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

