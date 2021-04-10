ajc logo
X

Gilman, Carol

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GILMAN, Carol Lynn

Age 66, of Douglasville, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory's Douglas Chapel, 2189 Midway Road, Douglasville, Georgia, 30135, 2:00 PM, April 16, 2021, 770.942.2311. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Carol's name to McKenna Farm Therapy Services, 3044 Due West Rd., Dallas, GA 30157, 770.443.9672.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel

2189 Midway Road

Douglasville, GA

30135

https://www.jones-wynn.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top