GILMAN, Carol Lynn



Age 66, of Douglasville, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory's Douglas Chapel, 2189 Midway Road, Douglasville, Georgia, 30135, 2:00 PM, April 16, 2021, 770.942.2311. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Carol's name to McKenna Farm Therapy Services, 3044 Due West Rd., Dallas, GA 30157, 770.443.9672.

