GILLOOLY, Ulrike

Ulrike Marie Gillooly "Kitty", age 89, passed away peacefully one year ago on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home in Marietta, GA. She was born January 4, 1931, in Postelberg, Czech Republic to Ernst and Albina Tetzner. She graduated from a technical school In Ebing, Germany. She married US Army Sergeant John Gillooly, in Germany. They moved to the US with 3 small children. Another daughter was born later. Kitty held numerous jobs in accounting, retiring at age 80, after 19 years at Rite-Way HVAC. She was a consummate seamstress, sewing her 4 children's clothes, and cooking German meals that her family loved. Kitty loved opera, classical music and to read the AJC daily, which she had a subscription from 1954 to the day she passed. She is survived by her four daughters, Diane, Maureen, Linda and Sharon, two grandchildren Brett and Lauren, and her sister-in-law Ellen Burstyn. Kitty followed politics, and is smiling in Heaven, knowing Joe Biden is President. In lieu of flowers: Donate to Capstone Hospice Foundation, 5672 Peachtree Parkway, Suite J, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. Cremation by SouthCare Cremation.