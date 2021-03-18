Gilligan, Linda

GILLIGAN (WALSH), Linda



Linda Walsh Gilligan, age 67, of Acworth, Georgia passed away at home on Saturday, March 13, 2021 surrounded by the family she loved so dearly. Linda was born April 18, 1953 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Helen Joyce Walsh and Frances Walsh. Linda was a brilliant and caring Registered Nurse for 41 years with an outstanding career at Divine Providence Hospital in Pittsburgh (where she met her husband), WellStar Cobb Pediatric Emergency Department, and then completing her career, retiring after 15 years with West Atlanta Pediatrics in Dallas, GA. Linda loved to decorate her home with family photos all around. She was vivacious and lit up an entire room when she entered. Linda was a proud Irish Woman with a gift of storytelling enabled by an extraordinary memory. Linda and her family lived in Georgia for 32 years, but she still called Pittsburgh home. She loved a good party, Steelers football games, Atlanta Braves and Georgia Southern baseball. Linda was a devoted wife for over forty-one years, a loving mother, and a wonderful "Gommy". She will be loved and missed by all that knew her.



Linda is survived by her husband, Patrick Gilligan; son Brendan Gilligan (Katie); daughters Kate Devaux (Nathan) and Molly Bonilla (Angel); sister Kathy Morrison (Don); grandsons Patrick, Emmett, Sam, Gray, Gavin, Shaw, and Adam, and granddaughter Catherine.



Linda was preceded in death by father Frances Walsh and mother Helen Joyce Walsh; sister Joyce Cooney (Jack).



A visitation will be held at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw, GA 30152, on Friday March 19th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held at the same location, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM in the Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral mass will be held by Deacon Greg Smelski of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The funeral mass will be live streamed and may be reached at the following link. https://www.facebook.com/WinkenhoferPineRidge/



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ALS Foundation, Georgia Chapter.

