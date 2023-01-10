GILLIARD, John S.



John S. Gilliard of East Point, GA, retired architect, passed away on December 30, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Evelyn Gilliard; and many other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 294 Peyton Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity ceremony will begin at 10:00 AM, at the church. Entombment will follow at Westview (Abbey) Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the church.



