Gilliam, Kenneth

GILLIAM, Dr., Kenneth Page



Dr. Kenneth Page Gilliam passed away at Emory Hospital on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He resided in Decatur, Georgia. Dr. Gilliam was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the parents of Mr. Roy Gilliam, Sr., and Mrs. Cora Jasper Gilliam. Early in life he became affiliated with the Episcopalian faith. His parents were proponents of education and cultivated a love of learning in Kenneth and his brothers. Therefore, Dr. Gilliam went on after completing elementary and secondary school to earn advanced degrees. After graduating from high school, he was accepted and enrolled at Long Island University. He graduated in 1964 from Long Island University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics. He earned a master's degree in education in 1968 from Pennsylvania State University and a Master's Degree in Mathematics in 1974. Dr. Gilliam earned his Ph.D. Degree in Mathematics with a concentration in economics from Leigh University in 1976. After earning his degrees, Dr. Gilliam accepted a teaching position at the high school level in Philadelphia and subsequently, institutions of higher learning in Georgia. His first teaching position was in the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia. He also taught at Morehouse College and served the final years of his professional career in academe in the Coles College of Business at Kennesaw State University. Dr. Gilliam joined the staff of Morehouse College in the Department of Business and Economics in 1978. He taught Quantitative Analysis to upper class business majors until 1983, significantly strengthening the curriculum for business graduate programs during that period. He transferred to the Department of Mathematics and helped develop curriculum and taught Calculus for Business majors until 1988. Dr. Gilliam was one of the most respected and admired professors during his tenure at Morehouse. He enjoyed lifelong friendships from colleagues and students at Morehouse and Spelman Colleges. Dr. Gilliam later accepted a position as a professor at Kennesaw State University. He served in the Coles College of Business in positions of Professor of Economics, Finance & Quantitative Analysis, and Associate Dean of the college. He was highly respected and recognized by his students, colleagues, and administrators. His student evaluations most often described his performance as being an excellent and caring teacher. He made difficult concepts in economics and statistics accessible to students.



After graduating, his students would continue to seek his guidance and council as a mentor and friend. While he excelled in teaching and service to the university and communities; he also shared his knowledge with the wider professional community. His expertise was disseminated through his service to professionals' associations, and scholarship in his field to include publications. Dr. Gilliam distinguished himself as a leader in service to the college and university. He enjoyed his service as chair of the department wide tenure and promotion committee, the scholarship committee, advising doctoral students and coordinating the induction of new member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. During his career he distinguished himself as a teacher, scholar, mentor, and servant leader. He was recognized for his achievement and awards, but always remained humble. Dr. Gilliam not only leaves a lasting and distinguished legacy in education, but also one with the many lives to which he contributed outside of the halls of academe. He was very generous with his time and resources. He was a humanitarian and an advocate for social justice. He was always interested in helping people succeed. His volunteer work was extensive. He served as president and treasurer of his neighborhood homeowners association. He also devoted his time and resources to advance the education of others in the community. For example, he tutored mathematics to some members of the City of Atlanta Police Department, staff at the dialysis center where he was treated and some of their children. He supported numerous organizations including Hosea Helps, The Atlanta Food Bank, The Atlanta Mission and the National and Atlanta Humane Society. He also contributed to and enjoyed attending exhibits at the High Museum of Art, the Atlanta Symphony, and numerous other non-profit, cultural, and philanthropic organizations. He was well respected by his neighbors and was selected to serve as president and treasurer of the Kings Row Community Association. Dr. Gilliam enjoyed engaging in his interests and hobbies. He took instruction in painting as well as pottery. He often shared his painting with friends as gifts. Because of his interest in art, he and John would often travel to view exhibits across the country including the Solomon R. Guggenheim and Philadelphia Museum of Art. He also spent time relaxing while feeding his Koa fish in his backyard pond and spoiling his adorable, adopted rescue cats and dogs He also especially enjoyed listening to harp music. He was fond of national as well as international travel. His international trips included travel to Eastern Europe, China, Mexico, France, and Canada. However, most of all he enjoyed traveling to connect with his family members from around the northeast and southeast at family events. He was very generous with his time and support to all. We were fortunate to have the honor and privilege of being a part of his life well lived. Dr. Gilliam was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Roy Gilliam, Jr. Family left to cherish his memory include his spouse John Frase, brothers, David and Donald Gilliam, and a host of family members, friends, former colleagues, and students.



Memorials may be made to Dr. Bobby Bailey & Family Performance Center at Kennesaw State University or a charity of one's choice.

