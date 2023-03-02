GILLFILLAN, John



John Solon Gillfillan, 93, of Atlanta, passed on February 27, 2023. Mr. Gillfillan is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Sieglinde Katharina Gillfillan nee Wirth of Muhldorf am Inn, Germany; by his (Jack's) children, Thomas Allan Gillfillan, and Dea Ann Gillfillan; by his wife's daughters, Angela Sieglinde Stadnick and her husband, David and Pamela Hansen Menefee and her husband, Tom; as well as by his grandchildren, Natalie Sieglinde Stadnick-Uhl and Stephanie Stadnick Hall (husband, Aidan), Nicholas Kieffer Menefee (fiancee, Lily Friday), Jacob Thomas Menefee; and great-grandchildren, Joseph Uhl, Mirella Hall and Joy Sholla. Funeral services will be Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2 o'clock at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mount Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Atlanta Humane Society or Shepherd Center.



