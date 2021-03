GILLESPIE, Sr., John Baxter



1943-2021



John Baxter Gillespie, Sr., 77, Atlanta native and longtime land developer, died on Friday, March 12, 2021. A more complete obituary will appear in the Sunday, March 21, 2021 edition of the AJC. Funeral arrangements will be announced by H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 404-851-9900, www.hmpattersonarlington.com.