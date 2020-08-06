Gillespie, Jack

GILLESPIE, Reverend Jack Brabson Reverend Jack Brabson Gillespie, 89, of Adairsville, GA, passed away, Monday, August 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with Leukemia. A Private Funeral Service will be held at East Cobb U.M.C. with Rev. Eddie Bradford and Rev. Johnny Freeland officiating. Burial will take place in Elmhurst Cemetery Elberton, GA. Rev. Gillespie served faithfully in active ministry for over 50 years. Please go to www.mariettafuneralhome.org for full obituary. Online condolences may be expressed.

