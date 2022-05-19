GILLELAND, Helen



Mrs. Helen Sentell Gilleland, age 87, of Woodstock died May 16, 2022. A native of Sandy Springs, she was born February 9, 1935 the daughter of Allen D. and Ollie Pearson Sentell. Her parents and her husband of 57 years, John Guy Gilleland, predeceased her. She and John Guy both passed away on May 16, fourteen years apart. Survivors include her daughters; Sherry Gilleland Shuman (David) of Monroe, GA, Kathy Gilleland Buice (Dennis) of Ellijay, GA and her son, John A. Gilleland of Woodstock, GA. Survivors also include her sister, Nancy Sentell Land of Dammeron Valley, UT and her brother Lanier Sentell (Jayne) of Woodstock. She was Mama G to 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and is also survived by beloved cousins. Memorial contributions may be made to Georgia Baptist Children's Home, 505 Water Works Road, Palmetto, GA 30268. Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at 2 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel. Interment will follow in Arlington Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 PM until 2 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



