Gilleland, Clyde

Clyde Gilleland, age 80, of Canton, GA, formerly of Norcross, GA, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Northside Cherokee Hospital.



Funeral services for Clyde will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Johnny Padgett officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.



Clyde was born on August 29, 1940 in Silver City, GA, to the late Carl Gilleland and the late Lavada Burdine Gilleland; also preceding Clyde in death was his beloved son, Lee Gilleland; as well as three brothers and five sisters.



Clyde was a faithful member of Hickory Flat United Methodist Church. He loved Blue Grass music and enjoyed playing his banjo.



He is survived by the love of his life of 59 years, Ernestine Welch Gilleland; son, Scott Gilleland and husband David; daughter, Lynn Hudgins; granddaughter, Kaylee Hudgins; sister, Bertice Muddiman; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the American Heart Association, https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html?s_src=acqconnect.



