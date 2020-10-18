GILL, Andrew Middleton Andrew Middleton Gill, 45, of Saint Augustine, FL, died tragically on October 9 but will forever be missed by his family and friends who knew and loved him dearly and unconditionally. Andrew was born on January 13, 1975, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He came into this world a fighter, overcoming a congenital heart defect that doctors once said would forbid him from ever playing sports. In typical Andrew fashion, he overcame the odds and went on to excel in basketball, football, and baseball. He finished his high school career at Greater Atlanta Christian, leaving a legacy of baseball and football records. After a brief stint at Ole Miss, he received his college degree at Northwood University in West Palm Beach, FL, majoring in dealership management. Andrew began his automotive retail career at Dallas Dodge Chrysler Jeep, alongside his father, Andy, until 2015. He then moved to St. Augustine to continue his passion for the automotive industry brokering dealerships, again with his father. Wanting to branch out "on his own," Andrew decided to seek a new opportunity in Chattanooga, TN, where he began his new career as an account manager with Trident Transport on July 29, 2020. Andrew was the person anyone would meet and never forget. His personality would shine some light on any situation presented. His smile. His laugh. You would always remember it. However, to not forget his distinctive character pales compared to the love and devotion he had for his most prized possession, his daughter Addison Rose Gill. To put it merely, Addison was Andrew's life and more. She was his pride and joy, his whole world. Addison, age 9, is the greatest gift and legacy that he has left behind. She will forever carry his legacy and will fulfill the deep void of Andrew's untimely passing. She is our gift from him forever. The "Andrew" spark was powerful stuff and hard to control. Andrew was a warrior and embraced that spark with full knowledge that he was riding lightning with no illusions that lightning could be tamed. It was a crazy game that many could not comprehend. But it was players like Andrew who kept that game glorious. Glorious for everyone by reminding us that we are the point, not the game. It was unmistakable when one saw Andrew, who was tapped indirectly to the source of it all and saw beyond the game.....somebody with that spark. In addition to Addison, Andrew leaves behind his parents Kerry and Andy Gill, sister Trish Allmon, brother-in-law Jason Allmon, and his two nephews Carter and Campbell Allmon, who he loved dearly. He is preceded in death and now joins his beloved grandparents, "Mom and Dad" in heaven. Missing Andrew is not going to be easy. Our hearts will forever hold a void, but his legacy and memory will remain with us every second of every day. A celebration of Andrew's life will be forthcoming in 2021, following a private mass to be held in St. Augustine, FL, with close family in attendance. We don't know where he is off to next, but they better get ready! In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me has is set up to be held in trust for Addison. Any contributions are much appreciated. https://gf.me/u/y44w4q.

