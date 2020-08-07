Giles, Patricia

GILES (ROGERS), Patricia After 94 years of an active and happy life, Patricia Rogers Giles, "Pat", left this life on August 2, 2020, at her home in Canterbury Court. Pat was born and grew up in Auckland, New Zealand. She met another "Kiwi" named Peter Giles; they married and commenced on their life's journey together until Peter's death in 2000. Pat and Peter emigrated to Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1957, and from there to Texas (twice), to Bermuda, to Brunswick, Georgia, and finally to Atlanta in 1970. In addition to her volunteer work at local hospitals, Pat honed her considerable skills as a golfer at Druid Hills Golf Club and The Atlanta Athletic Club. Pat enjoyed competition and always found time to nurture new golfers to understand the rules, especially the pace of play. Through her life, Pat cultivated physical and mental acuity. She played golf until she was almost 90, was dedicated to Tai Chi, and loved conversations with friends throughout the world. While Pat had a number of nieces and nephews, she was especially close to Sandra Davis, and her daughter, Kate Davis; Pat's great niece, Jamie Mae Lees; and Peter's niece, Kathi Evans. Pat is survived by her Special Golfing Friends, Paula Shlora, Melanie Culver, Kay Smith, and Laura Dobbs. Pat is also survived by friends who touched her life including Pauline Robinson, Frances Grey, Leona Martelli, Bob Smith, and Marcia Adams. Pat was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Parish in Decatur. Pat's desire was to be cremated and her ashes placed in the memorial garden at Holy Trinity as were Peter's. Due to COVID-19, this will be a small memorial service. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.

