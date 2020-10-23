GILES, Oscar
Age 89, of Covington, passed October 20, 2020. Service October 24, 2 PM at George W. Levett Funeral Home, Conyers, GA.
Funeral Home Information
George W. Levett Sr. and Sons Funeral Home
1299 Milstead Ave
