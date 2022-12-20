Giles, Ira

GILES, Sr., Ira



Mr. Ira Bryan Giles, Sr. age 99, of Marietta, passed away December 17, 2022. He was born in East Point, Georgia on February 8, 1923 and was the only child of Thomas Bryan and Clara West Giles. He was a graduate of Tech High School in Atlanta. After high school, he worked at Bell Aircraft. Later, during WWII, he joined the Merchant Marine where he was a radio operator aboard the Liberty Ships, Jacob S. Fassett and Charles H. Marshall, as well as the tanker, Brandywine. After the war was over, he attended Georgia Tech. He worked for Pan American Airlines. In 1951, he began a career as a flight electronics engineer and navigator at Lockheed Martin that would last until he retired in 1988.



During high school, he worked for Western Union as a messenger. One of his favorite memories to share took place in 1939 during the movie premiere of Gone with the Wind. He delivered a telegram to Clark Gable at the Georgian Terrace and was paid thirty cents an hour to stand in line to buy tickets for others to see the film.



One of his early hobbies was amateur radio. He was using his ham radio on December 7, 1941 when an announcer came on and demanded everyone to get off the airwaves. This is how he learned of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.



Mr. Giles enjoyed traveling for work, as well as pleasure. Remarkably, he visited over 100 countries and six continents. He passed this wanderlust on to his daughter Claire.



He kept up with current events by reading the newspaper daily and watching the news. He had a talent for investments and was involved with his finances via the internet until last week.



Mr. Giles was one of a kind and truly lived out the words to Frank Sinatra's song, "My Way." His family will greatly miss his humor, wisdom, and love.



Mr. Giles was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Fletcher Giles, son Ira Bryan Giles, Jr., son Alan Giles, and grandson Tad Giles.



Survived by his daughter, Claire Giles; grandson, Mike Dorsey (Yovy Gonzalez); granddaughter, Brandy Giles Rogers (Matt); great-grandsons Rhett Rogers, Llewyn Dorsey-Gonzalez, Locke Dorsey-Gonzalez; great-granddaughter Remie Rogers; daughters-in law Sandra Giles and Angela Giles; and close friends Beth and Larry Hammond and Rosalyn-Sue and Coe Smith.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday December 21 at 2 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery.



The family will receive friends between the hours of 12 and 2 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.



