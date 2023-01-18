ajc logo
X

Giles, Diane

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GILES (ESSAFF), Diane

Diane Essaff Giles, 82, passed away at her home in Powder Springs, Georgia on January 6, 2023. She was born in Worcester, MA on October 29, 1940, to Joseph and Georgiana Essaff. The family made the move to Roberta, Georgia while Diane was still a child. In the Fall of 1964, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she later met her husband of 50 years, Jimmy Giles. Diane's life was devoted to glorifying Jesus in all that she did. She was a loving and supportive mother to her daughter, Stacy and son-in-law, Michael. To her grandsons, Matthew and Ethan, she was their biggest and loudest fan. Diane gave kindness and laughter freely to everyone she met. To those who knew her as a friend, she was a devoted and loyal treasure. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Diane is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Giles; and brother, Roger Essaff. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Stacy Dean and son-in-law, Michel Dean; grandsons, Matthew and Ethan Dean; brother and sister-in-law, George and Joyce Essaff; sister-in-law, Melba Essaff; along with nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is to be held on January 21, 2023 at Roswell Street Baptist Church, visitation from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM and service at 3:00 PM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Police: ‘Speed a factor’ in fatal crash involving Georgia football players, staff8h ago

Credit: Jordan James

Memphis officials promise release of video of man's arrest
9h ago

Credit: Ga Dept of Corrections

Fulton County murder defendant acquitted at retrial
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Unusual’ pipe support omission behind new Vogtle delay, witness says
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Unusual’ pipe support omission behind new Vogtle delay, witness says
8h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Jury mostly backs police sued by soldier over a traffic stop
7h ago
The Latest

Peagler, Patricia
1h ago
Boykin, Leonard
1h ago
Byars, William
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
17h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top