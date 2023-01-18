GILES (ESSAFF), Diane



Diane Essaff Giles, 82, passed away at her home in Powder Springs, Georgia on January 6, 2023. She was born in Worcester, MA on October 29, 1940, to Joseph and Georgiana Essaff. The family made the move to Roberta, Georgia while Diane was still a child. In the Fall of 1964, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she later met her husband of 50 years, Jimmy Giles. Diane's life was devoted to glorifying Jesus in all that she did. She was a loving and supportive mother to her daughter, Stacy and son-in-law, Michael. To her grandsons, Matthew and Ethan, she was their biggest and loudest fan. Diane gave kindness and laughter freely to everyone she met. To those who knew her as a friend, she was a devoted and loyal treasure. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Diane is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Giles; and brother, Roger Essaff. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Stacy Dean and son-in-law, Michel Dean; grandsons, Matthew and Ethan Dean; brother and sister-in-law, George and Joyce Essaff; sister-in-law, Melba Essaff; along with nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is to be held on January 21, 2023 at Roswell Street Baptist Church, visitation from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM and service at 3:00 PM.

