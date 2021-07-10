Giles, Chelsy Marise

GILES, Chelsy



We lost our beautiful, fierce Chelsy Marise Giles on Saturday, July 3, 2021 after a heartbreaking six-week illness. Chelsy made so many lives better in her short 34 years; her joy, caring, light-hearted and selfless spirit changed the color of this world. Despite the so many difficult cards she was dealt, her optimistic approach to life stayed constant. Whether it was breaking into a Disney song, telling a silly joke, or simply giving a gentle hug, she did whatever it took to bring a smile to all the hearts around her. She was the very loved, "cool aunt" to her nephews, Mason and Jace. Her love was deep for her Doug, her Lucy cat, her family, her Fiddlers family, her friends, camping, dancing and life. She was such a gift - one that was returned to heaven way too soon. Perhaps, as one friend said, her heart was just too big for this world.



Chelsy was born July 17, 1986 in Decatur, Georgia to Bruce and Vicky Giles. At age five, the family moved to Covington, Georgia where Chelsy lived until she left to attend the University of Georgia in Athens. It was also in Athens that Chelsy met her fiancé Doug Herzberg and where they spent nearly five wonderful years together.



After attending college, Chelsy graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Early Childhood education. During college and following graduation, Chelsy worked for her dear friends at Terrapin Brewery in Athens. Most recently, Chelsy was a customer service representative for a non-profit organization, Quality Deer Management Association.



Blossoming into a very beautiful and very loved social butterfly, Chelsy found many BEST friends from Covington and in Athens and beyond. All will miss her.



Chelsy was preceded in death by her beloved daddy, Bruce Giles. Survivors include fiancé, Doug Herzberg and cat Lucy; mother, Vicky Giles; sisters and brothers-in-law, Tori and Rodney Underwood, Lorien and Steven Moran; nephews Mason and Jace Moran; grandmother, Margaret McCamy and many other loving aunts, uncles and cousins from all over - a special mention to her aunt Terry Gantt and cousin Mitchell Giles.



Creative, funny, intelligent, loving, kind and courageous and most of all fierce. That was our Chelsy. Our lives will never be the same.



Will the Circle Be Unbroken.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Michael Thorpe, Presbyterian Elder officiating. Family will receive friends Friday, July 16, 2021, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Those who desire may make contributions in memory of Chelsy Giles to the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia.



Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

