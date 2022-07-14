ajc logo
Gilbert, Thena

GILBERT, Thena

Thena Roxie Hood Gilbert, 98, of Stockbridge, Georgia, died at home on July 11, 2022. She was born to the late Luther Herbert Hood and Agnes Wallace Hood on April 20, 1924 in East Point, Georgia. Thena was a graduate of Jonesboro High School and worked for Metro-Golden-Meyer in their Atlanta office. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, Georgia where she taught Sunday School until she was 90 years old. She married the love of her life, the late Robert Nathaniel Gilbert, in 1946. They had three daughters, Shayne, Robin (deceased), and Melissa. She worked tirelessly for her family and was known for sewing, baking cakes, and her deep love of reading. She enjoyed her many travels with Robert and wrote wonderful descriptions of their trips for the family.

Thena is survived by her daughters, Shayne Gilbert Goodrum of Durham, NC and Melissa Gilbert Meadows; husband, Eugene of Stockbridge, GA; grandchildren, Andrea Faith Goodrum and husband, Adam, Megan Lynn Goodrum and husband, Trevor, Joel Robert Ellison and wife, Sheena, Rachel Elaine Meadows, Tabitha Meadows Kastor and husband, Derek; great-grandchildren Cedar Kalia Kayrum, Loic Prudner, Korvin Michael Goodrum, and Lyra Josephine Goodrum.

Thena was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Herbert Hood and Agnes Wallace Hood; her husband, Robert Nathaniel Gilbert; and daughter Robin Gilbert Ellison.

Services will be held in the Chapel of the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro at 2 PM with the family receiving visitors from 12-2. Interment will be at the family plot in the Jonesboro City Cemetery following the service.

Thena supported the Mustard Seed Communities (https://www.mustardseed.com/) and contributions to their work would be welcomed in her memory. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge. 770-210-2700, www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO

2047 HIGHWAY 138

Jonesboro, GA

30236

https://www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

