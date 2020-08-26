GILBERT, Alvin Freeman "Al" Alvin Freeman Gilbert passed away on August 24th, 2020. Al was born July 2, 1944 to Carl and Dorris Gilbert and spent his childhood in Newnan, Georgia. He was a 1962 graduate of Newnan High School and a 1966 graduate of the University of Georgia. He worked in the building supply industry and co-owned his own business for many years. Al is survived by Susan Gilbert, his wife of 43 years. He took pride in creating unlimited opportunities for his children, Melissa Gilbert (Scott Newton), Justin Gilbert, and Andrew Gilbert (Brittany) and allowed them the chance to study, explore, and travel the world. Few things gave him as much joy as his three grandchildren, Asher, Karli, and Norah. He is also survived by his brother Carl Gilbert Jr., his aunt Aldine Askew, and his niece, nephews, and cousins. Al loved his church family and served as an elder First Presbyterian Church in Peachtree City and The Summit Church in Fayetteville. He was currently a member of Fayette Presbyterian Church. He was an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and could be found at Sanford Stadium on many Saturdays. He served on the Fayette County Planning Commission for over 30 years and was proud of his perfect attendance as a member of the Fayetteville Rotary Club. He coached his children's baseball, basketball, and football teams and was a strong supporter of local sports. He loved fishing, crossword puzzles, and sharing cookies with his grandchildren. As we look at Al's life, may we be reminded that the most beautiful and miraculous moments perhaps come from the simple pleasures that we enjoy each day and connect us with those we love. An afternoon of fishing, the treat of ice cream, or the excitement of a college football game reminds us to slow down and appreciate the simple blessings that surround us every day. In the wise words of Mr. Rogers, "How many times have you noticed that it's the little quiet moments in the midst of life that seem to give the rest extra-special meaning?" A private family service will be held to celebrate the life Al lived. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests that expressions of sympathy be made in Al's name to The Calvin Center at Calvincenter.org or to the Fayette Presbyterian Church, 791 Forest Avenue, Fayetteville, GA 30214. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mkcoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580





