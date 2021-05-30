GIFFORD, Arthur Arthur H. Gifford, Jr. "Joe", 78 of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida succumbed to natural causes at the comfort of his own home on May 21, 2021.



He was born April 11, 1943 in West Palm Beach, Florida to Arthur H. Gifford, Sr. and Jeannette (Battrell) Gifford. He graduated from Palm Beach High School and from Florida State University. Arthur was a founding partner at a successful Atlanta CPA firm and the founding partner of a Registered Investment Advisory.



Arthur spent his free time coaching little league baseball and football. He was an avid golfer and loved travel abroad to Italy. He especially enjoyed grilling bar-b-que for family and friends while watching his favorite Seminole.



As a youth, Arthur was honored twice by the Palm Beach Post as being one of the "Paper Boy of the Year" winners. He was rewarded with a trip to Cuba.



In business, Arthur was mentioned in "The Millionaire Next Door." Many profiles in this book were clients of his.



Arthur is survived by his wife Joan of 52 years, sons Brad Gifford, Joe Gifford, brother Dan Gifford, sisters-in-law Linda Gifford, Sharon Smith and Phyllis Rosen. Grandchildren: Brad Gifford, Annabel and John Gifford.



There will be a private family celebration of life on June 11, 2021.

