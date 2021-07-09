Giddens, Sheila

GIDDENS (KIVETTE), Sheila



Sheila Kivette Giddens passed away peacefully after fighting a battle with dementia in her home that she shared with her husband Winfred "Wink" Giddens on Monday, May 31, 2021. Sheila was born in Alabama on March 7, 1946. In 1964, she married the love of her life on July 18 in Childersburg, Alabama. Her husband, Wink, was stationed at Kessler Air Force Base where she became an Air Force wife. Next, she had opportunities to live in Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina, Connecticut, Tennessee and Georgia. She became a known artist in Georgia after having taken various classes and workshops to refine her craft. She served in the South Cobb Artists' Alliance for over 32 years serving as the curator for 22 years. She was a member of the "Light of Hope" Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her father, John Joel Kivette, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 56 years 10 months 2 weeks, Wink Giddens, her daughter, Danni and son-in-law, John, her mother, her brother and his wife, 8 nephews, 1 niece and several great-nieces and nephews as well as 15 grand-pets. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ongoing medical research for dementia or a charitable organization of your choice.

