GIDDENS, Gladys Holder



Gladys Holder Giddens passed away on December 8, 2020 at home in Macon four days after her 103rd Birthday. Mrs. Giddens was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Dr. Howard P. Giddens. She graduated from Mercer University in 1937. While at Mercer, she was one of the first two female cheerleaders, and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. After marrying Dr. Giddens in 1940, she complemented his pastorates as a pastor's wife at Newcastle, Kentucky Baptist Church (1937-42), First Baptist Church of West Point, GA, (1942-47), First Baptist Church of Bainbridge, GA (1947-49), and First Baptist Church of Athens, GA (1949-67). She also complemented his work with the Georgia Baptist Convention, the Southern Baptist Convention and Mercer University.



When the Giddens returned to Mercer, where they had met, Mrs. Giddens founded the Campus Baptist Young Women's organization (CBYW). She and Dr. Giddens also helped reinvigorate the Baptist Student Union (BSU). Mrs. Giddens received the "Equipper of the Saints Award" from Georgia BSU, the Meritorious Service Award from the Mercer Alumni Association, a Commendation from Mercer University, and the Alpha Delta Pi National Sorority Memorial Service Award, all for her work with students. At First Baptist Church of Christ in Macon she was a member of The Round Table, WMU, and was the Mission Study Coordinator for the Missionary Lecture.



A memorial service will be held at Newton Chapel at Mercer University on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mercer University, 1501 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31207 for the Howard P. Giddens Chair of Christianity or the Frances J. Holder Chair of Mathematics, or to the First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon, GA 31201.



Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray, Georgia has charge of arrangements.

