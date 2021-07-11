GIBSON, Tommy



Mr. Tommy Lee Gibson passed away on June 30, 2021. His Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Tommy L. Gibson is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Jessie Snellings Gibson of Decatur, GA; sister, Marian (Gibson) Parks of Jonesboro, GA; brother, Ralph Gibson of Atlanta, GA; brother-in-law, Elfert (Jean) Jackson of Atlanta, GA; nieces, Alison Gibson, Karen Jackson, and Tracie Jackson all of Atlanta, GA; four nephews, Gregory Gibson of Houston, TX, Marcus Jackson, Orlando Gibson, Xavier Gibson all of Atlanta, GA; three great-nieces, Kierra Ward LeKesha and A'Niya Gibson; nine great nephews, Mario Jackson, Elijah Gibson, Zion Gibson, Joshua Gibson, Jerry Jones, Jr., Jalen Jones, Marcus Jackson, Jr., Preston Jackson and Marlow Jackson; several cousins and a host of friends and colleagues. Today, public viewing from 12 Noon - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.



