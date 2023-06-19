Gibson, Sarah

GIBSON, SarahAge 93, from Fairburn, GA, passed on June 16, 2023, services entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home. View the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksCredit: Katelyn MyrickAs businesses mark Juneteenth, how might the celebrations evolve?11h agoCredit: Miguel MartinezBraves pummel Rockies, complete four-game sweep 6h agoCredit: TNSAtlanta McDonald’s employee shot by customer after fight, police say10h agoSandy Springs area residents urged to boil their water9h agoSandy Springs area residents urged to boil their water9h agoCredit: HandoutMy dad’s toast: A daughter cherishes the memories of being raised by a single fatherThe LatestCatherall, TaraVassey, BrianDaniel, Georgia1h agoFeaturedCredit: Miguel MartinezTHE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next stepsJingle Davis chronicled Georgia coastal life in reporting and booksJuneteenth holiday: What’s closed in Atlanta