GIBSON, Lucinda Anne



Lucinda Anne Gibson died peacefully at her home in Sandy Springs, GA on September 15, 2021. Born February 5, 1950, Lucinda grew up at the family home of her parents, Anne Chadwick Gibson and Carl Leland Gibson, on Missionary Ridge in Chattanooga, TN.



She attended the Bright School, Girls Preparatory School, and Randolph Macon Women's College (1972). She earned a master's degree in Organizational Behavior and both master's and PhD degrees in Human Resource Development at Georgia State University. There she met Thomas A. Myers whom she wed in 1995.



After college Lucinda worked in the Trust Departments of First National Bank and C&S Bank. She and husband Tom formed The Performance Alliance, a human resource development consulting firm whose clients included Coca Cola and AT&T. She was assistant to Dr. Frederic Kuder and co-compiled his Book of People Who Like Their Work (1995). She later was Special Projects Coordinator for the Advancement Department at The Epstein School in Sandy Springs, GA.



Lucinda's musical ability was apparent from an early age. Beginning with piano, she continued keyboard study with organ in college. On moving to Atlanta, she joined Trinity Presbyterian Church where she was an elder and a member of the choir for 45 years.



As a member of the Atlanta Junior League, Lucinda was a docent for the historic Oakland Cemetery and cared for newborns in the neonatal unit of Piedmont Hospital; she also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Atlanta Humane Society. Quilting, sewing, and gardening were favorite pastimes. She had a seemingly unlimited capacity for friendship, making friends easily, cultivating lasting relationships, and keeping in touch with classmates from her youth.



Lucinda visited every continent except Antarctica, traveling abroad with friends and with her husband. She especially enjoyed her trips to Cyprus, to England where she visited the great cathedrals and joined archeology digs, to the Tennessee Fitness Spa in west Tennessee for a few escapes each year, and to Sanibel Island, Florida where she loved to birdwatch and walk on the beach collecting seashells.



We remember Lucinda for her sense of humor and her hearty laugh, her delight at preparing a dish of deviled eggs or a dinner of spanakopita. She was the family archivist and had a remarkable ability to recall and recount a name, a date, or an event from her family's or friends' history. All who knew her are thankful to have been recipients of her steadfastness and loyalty, her good cheer, her kindness and generosity.



In addition to her husband Tom, Lucinda is survived by her brother Jonathan Gibson (Eliza Mabry) of Shrewsbury, VT; her nieces Cailey Gibson, Berkeley, CA and Sarah Gibson, Concord, NH; and a circle of cherished friends. Her husband and family appreciate the end-of-life care by Capstone Hospice and Home Health Assistance. We especially thank the clergy, music department, choir, and congregation of Trinity Presbyterian Church for their embrace of Lucinda during her lifetime.



A memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta on April 2nd at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations may be made to La Gonave Haiti Partners or Presbyterian Disaster Relief, Ukraine (mail checks for both to Trinity c/o Global Mission) or to Atlanta Community Food Bank.

