GIBSON, Gilchrist M.



Gilchrist "Chris" M. Gibson, born November 19, 1945, in Washington, D.C., died on October 27, 2022, as the result of Systemic Lupus, which caused three sequential heart attacks. Brought back to life twice, the third time, the Lord said "Job well done, son, job well done. It is time to come Home."



Chris Gibson was reared in Raleigh, North Carolina in a family once recognized in the Raleigh News and Observer as Raleigh's model family. He graduated from St. Andrews College in Laurenburg, North Carolina. Having been a keen observer of people and of human nature, he chose to achieve his B.A. in Sociology. Like his parents, Chris read the newspaper daily. In so doing, he actually read every posted obituary. He wrote his own obituary many years ago, much more concise and much less personal. His friends were friends for life. Throughout the years, he particulary kept close to his college friend and fellow Marine, Warren Maxon.



In 1981, he received his law degree from Woodrow Wilson College of Law in Atlanta, where he began practicing law as a Civil Litigation Attorney. He partnered with his friend, Ralph E. Hughes to form Hughes and Gibson Attorneys at Law, LLC in 1985. "Ralph, He was the best partner I've ever had during my entire career. I Always knew I could trust him to do the right thing."



In 2002, and every year until 2016, Chris was awarded the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating as proof of excellence by his peers. In 2017, and every subsequent year, when Martindale-Hubbell began partnering with the judiciary, he was awarded, "The Highest Possible Rating in Both Ability & Ethical Standards, Reflecting the confidential opinions of the Bar & Judiciary."



In 1968, Gilchrist M. Gibson received a commission in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served valiantly. Particularly noted by his soldiers as literally the last man standing, he saw the last of his soldiers, 17 dead, countless wounded, lifted onto a helicopter after being ambushed over a 24 hour period by Viet Cong, in what came to be called the Mother's Day Massacre, May 12, 1969. As a Marine, he served as an infantry platoon commander and company executive officer. He gained two more friends for life while in the Corps, Pat Normanly and Don Leveque. As a fully disabled Vietnam Vet, it was his friend George "Woody" Woodward, an army vet, who pointed him towards the Veteran's Administration, which literally harnessed for him a life safety net.



Chris Gibson began each and every day for the past 49 years of his life in humility, for he was a man of daily prayer. He walked the walk with many a soul, sojourned with his friend, Jay Wiley and his friend, Larry Fossett.



Chris Gibson was a bachelor at the age of forty-nine when he took into his heart Michelle Brulé Mottley Gibson, and with their marriage embraced her two young children from a previous marriage, Christopher John Adrian Mottley and Camille Michelle Cameron Mottley, whom he reared as his own. A wise, caring, responsible fiduciary father and grandfather, he was blessed abundantly and known affectionately as "Dandan" by his five grandchildren, Kai age 17, Noë age 12, Adelaide age 12, Max age 10, and Éze age 9.



Gilchrist "Chris" M. Gibson is survived by his wife, Michelle; their children and grandchildren; brother, George C. Gibson of Raleigh; and his sister, S. Elizabeth Gibson of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and four nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Milton R. and Sarah C. Gibson of Raleigh, North Carolina. Chris Gibson made a quiet, yet profound mark on this world, for which his family and friends will remain eternally grateful.

