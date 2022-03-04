GIBSON, Byron Eugene



Mr. Byron Eugene Gibson of Atlanta, GA peacefully transitioned on February 25, 2022. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, 11:00 AM at Rock Spring Baptist Church, 20 Island Shoals Rd., Jackson, GA 30233 Bishop David Johnson, Sr. Pastor, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park, Covington, GA. Visitation will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Remains will lie in-state at the church from 10:00 AM until service hour. Remaining to cherish his memories; two daughters, Sharee and Chekeria Gibson; one son, Byron Gibson, Jr.; one granddaughter, Zuri Holmes; two sisters, Ms. Sheila (Gibson) Moss and Ms. Charlotte Slaughter and one brother, Mr. Darrin Gibson; six aunts and a host of other loving family and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.

