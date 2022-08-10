Giboson, Nicholas

GIBSON Sr., Nicholas



Nicholas Steven Gibson Sr., age 74, passed away peacefully in his Atlanta home on Sunday evening, July 31, as a summer storm rolled in outside his window. He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.



Born in Atlanta to Dr. Ira Malcolm and Herma Gibson in September of 1947, Nicholas Sr. is survived by daughter, Christina; son, Nicholas Jr.; daughter-in-law, Victoria; and former spouse, Margaret. He was widely revered as a good man, a great father, and excellent dinner party guest.



Truly a gentleman and a scholar, Mr. Gibson graduated from Westminster High School, earned his Bachelor's from Duke University, his Master's in Economics from Georgia State, and his J.D. from Emory University School of Law.



An avid learner and talented athlete, Mr. Gibson shined as a student at Westminster, started on the basketball team and starred on the baseball team as a third baseman and pitcher. He threw multiple no-hitters on his way to a college career at Duke, where he was also a beloved member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, and never missed a chance to attend a basketball game —or enjoy live music — at Cameron Indoor Stadium.



Mr. Gibson combined his legal and economic acumen into a prodigious 32-year career in corporate and transactional law, 28 of those as an attorney for Alston & Bird in Atlanta. Colleagues were struck by his unique breadth of legal knowledge and experience, and the way he treated each co-worker, client, and contract with care.



In addition to his career as a lawyer, Mr. Gibson wore many hats — co-founder of the Vinings Ridge Ski Area, importer of fine French wines, and an economist at the Georgia Tech Research Institute.



Mr. Gibson possessed masterful comedic timing and tone, seamlessly elevating every social event he attended with a charming, effortless wit. Friends loved his laugh, and admired the way he was genuinely curious about their lives and present during their time together.



A service will be held outdoors at Peachtree Hills Park on August 12, at 3:00 PM, with a reception to follow at Treehouse Restaurant and Pub. All are welcome to come celebrate his life.



In lieu of sending flowers, let's plant trees. The family requests that those wishing to express sympathy please donate to Trees Atlanta on his behalf.

