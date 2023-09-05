Gibeling, Robert

GIBELING, Jr., Robert "Bob" Walter



Sept. 28, 1950 – Sept. 2, 2023



Robert "Bob" Walter Gibeling, Jr., a resilient advocate for change and inclusivity, passed away at the age of 72, in Kennesaw, Georgia, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on September 28, 1950, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Naomi and Robert Gibeling, Bob was a proud graduate of Grady High School, in 1968. He furthered his education with a degree from Georgia Tech, in 1972, and later earned an MBA from the University of Tennessee, in 1977.



Bob's remarkable journey began when he came out to his parents at the age of 14, a time when society considered homosexuality a mental illness. Despite this, Bob and his family, who were devout Lutherans, became his steadfast allies in his mission to educate and advocate for social change.



Throughout his career in marketing and advertising, Bob lent his talents to renowned companies such as Georgia Pacific, Siemens, The Weather Channel, Lutheran Services of Atlanta, and Atlanta Interfaith AIDS Network. His commitment to political activism was equally fervent, as he served as a delegate at the historic 2012 Democratic Convention, during which the platform embraced Marriage Equality. He played key roles within the Democratic Party of Georgia's State Committee, contributing extensively to grassroots organizing, policy development, fundraising, and more.



At the time of his passing, Bob had undertaken three runs for Georgia House of Representative District 54 and was diligently preparing for another campaign in 2024.



Bob was a tireless champion for LGBTQIA+ inclusivity and was dedicated to reshaping the Southeast Synod and the National Lutheran Church Body. He cherished his family heritage, found joy in the bonds of friendship, and had a profound passion for exploring the world.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Naomi Gibeling; his aunt, Florence Beaton Outlar Hill; and his cousin, Barry Thomas Outlar. He is survived by his cousins, Jan Outlar Edwards, Jeff and Howard Gibeling; numerous second and third cousins, and a host of cherished friends.



A visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer on Thursday, September 7. The funeral service will commence at 2:00 PM, followed by interment at Arlington Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Gibeling Inclusive Church Fund at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.



The family and Bob's care team extend their heartfelt gratitude to Tranquility Hospice of Kennesaw, for their support and care during this challenging time.



As we reflect on Bob's legacy, may we find inspiration in his tireless pursuit of social justice, inclusivity, and unconditional love for all.





