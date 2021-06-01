GIBBS, Thomas Allen



On Friday, May 28, 2021, Thomas Allen Gibbs, loving husband and father died at the age of 58. Tom was born on July 11, 1962 in Dallas, Texas; later moving to Atlanta. Tom was the son of the late Laura Mae Allen and the late Freddie William Gibbs, both of Dallas, TX. He is survived by his wife, Alison Smith Gibbs; sons, Jackson Gibbs and James Gibbs; beloved aunt and second mother, Martha Holland; brother, Henry (Hank) Hillin; sisters, Sally Hillin and Polly Gibbs; as well as a large extended family. He will be truly missed.



Visitation will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home on Saturday, June 5 from 4:00-6:00 PM.



If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital



