ajc logo
X

Gibbs, Thomas

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GIBBS, Thomas Allen

On Friday, May 28, 2021, Thomas Allen Gibbs, loving husband and father died at the age of 58. Tom was born on July 11, 1962 in Dallas, Texas; later moving to Atlanta. Tom was the son of the late Laura Mae Allen and the late Freddie William Gibbs, both of Dallas, TX. He is survived by his wife, Alison Smith Gibbs; sons, Jackson Gibbs and James Gibbs; beloved aunt and second mother, Martha Holland; brother, Henry (Hank) Hillin; sisters, Sally Hillin and Polly Gibbs; as well as a large extended family. He will be truly missed.

Visitation will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home on Saturday, June 5 from 4:00-6:00 PM.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top