GIBBS, Martha



Martha Helen Gibbs, 79, of Stone Mountain, formerly of Elberton passed away April 3, 2022 with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her mother Beulah Mae Gibbs and father John A. Gibbs. She is survived by her brother, Marvin Gibbs of Decatur, GA; nephews, Stephen and Robert Gibbs; and 4 great-nephews, Dr. Dave Gibbs, Dr. Kirsten Gibbs Neito, Jesse and Annie Gibbs; and 15 great-great-nephews. The family moved from Elberton to Stone Mountain in 1957 and she graduated from Stone Mountain High School in 1961. With this move her life changed to a teacher and programmer of Children's Sunday School classes at Stone Mountain First Methodist Church. She became a devoted church member and sang in the choir. She also became an avid UGA Bulldog football fan. A celebration of life service will be held at Stone Mountain First Methodist Church at 2 PM, April 16, 2022. Committal will follow at Stone Mountain City Cemetery. Wages and Sons Funeral Home, 1040 Main Street Stone Mountain, GA, 770-469-9811.

