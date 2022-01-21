GIBBONS, Gifford



Mr. Gifford Gibbons Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Special Events Center, 5843 Redan Road Lithonia, Georgia 30088. Viewing will be Friday, January 21, 2022 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Special Events Center. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.



Gifford Leonard Gibbons also known as "Grandpa Giff" was born August 28, 1941 in New York City. He is the eldest of three children born to Agatha Wade. He departed this life on Friday, January 7th, 2022.



Gifford was raised by his adopted family Leonard and Mozell Gibbons in Queens New York and later re-united with his birth mother Agatha. Gifford graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Queens, NY and soon after met and married the love of his life Gail Reid. Their union produced Gifford's only son Gerard.



Gifford attended trade school at Santa Monica College in southern California and later became a master print press operator. He enjoyed a long career in the printing business and worked for several fortune 500 companies.



Gifford embodied a loving personality and spread his charm and warm spirit with everyone he met. He always had a big smile and humorous demeanor. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, listening to music by Diana Ross, The Temptations and Whispers. He also enjoyed international travel, reading, horse racing and occasionally playing the Georgia lottery.



Gifford is survived by his son Gerard, daughter in-law Nickye, grandson Grant, granddaughter Kenedi, sister Adella and husband Rudy, nephews; Kevin, Paul, Jamal, Dishan, nieces; Carmen and Monique and cousins Doreen, Carolyn and Darnell.



Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

