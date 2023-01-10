ajc logo
Giannakopoulos, Thomas

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GIANNAKOPOULOS, Thomas P.

Thomas P. Giannakopoulos was born on April 15, 1936, to Petro and Paraskevi (Kontalonis) Giannakopoulos in Karyes Greece. At the age of 15, Thomas "Tom" traveled alone by ship to the US into Ellis Island. He was greeted by Chris Liventis and first settled in Columbia, SC. He later joined "Big" John E. Livaditas and the Zesto family in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom was a true entrepreneur and ran a successful business, Zesto, in East Atlanta for over 50 years.

Tom was instrumental in bringing his brothers and sisters to the land of opportunity, America, where they have made Atlanta, Georgia their home.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Venetta (Kardaras); sons, Petro and Perry; daughter, Vivian Syribeys (Peter); and grandson, John Thomas Syribeys. Tom is proceeded in death by his sister, Katerina Stathakis; brothers-in-law, Theodore Stathakis and Ioannis Patsouris. He is survived by siblings, Pete (Pauline) Giannakopoulos, Evanthia Patsouris, John (Theoni) Giannakopoulos, Constandina (George) Vlahakis; brother-in-law, Pete Kardaras (Nitsa); many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and godchildren.

Tom will be missed by all those who knew him. His heart was full of love and caring for others. Services will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Chapel on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 with visitation at 9 AM and services at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Tom's memory to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral or Philoptochos Social Services at 2500 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329.




