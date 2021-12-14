ajc logo
Ghetti, Lauren

GHETTI, Lauren Blair

Was a wonderful daughter, mother, sister, and all around loving human whose journey here on earth ended December 7 2021 at her home in Newport News, VA at the age of 39. She is survived by her four lovely children Ashtyn, Aspen, Banks, and Braxton who share their mother's zeal for life; her mother Teresa, her father William, and her brother Adam; her grandparents; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her countless friends who were touched by her boundless love and selfless compassion. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Shepherd Center via http://give.shepherd.org/ Ms. Ghetti will be laid to rest in eternal peace at the Westover Memorial Park located in Augusta, GA.

Funeral Home Information

Elliott Sons Funeral Home

2524 Lumpkin Road

Augusta, GA

30906

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/augusta-ga/elliott-sons-funeral-home/4764?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

