Gestar, Edward

GESTAR, Jr., Edward F. "Ed"



Edward F. "Ed" Gestar, Jr., age 86, of Duluth, GA formerly of Snellville entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Somerby's in Sandy Springs with his wife, Kathy by his side. He is survived by his second wife of 21 years, Kathy G. Gestar; two daughters, Cheryl Kinnunen and her two children Victor and Reid of Snellville, GA; Linda and Eddie Dougherty and their two children Ethan and Eli of Monroe, GA; other relatives and a host of friends. Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, Marianne Frances Hajeck Gestar in 1999; his father, Edward, Sr.; mother, Helen Frances Schiller Gestar Rochkus; two brothers, John R. Gestar and Donald J. Rochkus. Mr. Gestar was born in Cook County, Illinois and began his career as a Supervisor at National Biscuit Company (Nabisco) after serving in the United States Marine Corps. He worked for Nabisco in Chicago, IL, St. Louis, MO, and Atlanta, GA, before retiring in Georgia after 40 years of service. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #7923 in Lilburn, GA and worked as a Hospice and Pastoral Care volunteer at St. John Mercy Hospital in Manchester, MO. There is no formal Memorial Services planned for here in Georgia. A Committal Service for Mr. Gestar's urn will be held at a later date at the Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd., Hillside, IL 60162. Ed's personal request was that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Society of The Little Flower, 1313 N. Frontage Rd., Darien, IL 60521-5340. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

