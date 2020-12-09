GESS, Timothy Robert



Age 62, died November 25, 2020.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie, sister Corina Marrillia, her sons Charlie (Ashlee) and Casey (Rebecca) and their children, grandson Taylor Smith (Claire), great-grandson Parker Smith and nieces and nephews.



Originally from London, England and a self-described "Air Force brat," he traveled extensively and visited every state except Hawaii. He spoke often of the three years he lived in Alaska as a child.



Tim spent 28 years with SunTrust, retired early and worked with Marie as a real estate consultant at Keller Williams in Roswell, Georgia.



He adored Marie, his family, friends, animals and baseball with all his heart.



A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.


