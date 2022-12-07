ajc logo
Gershonoff, Shirley

Obituaries
GERSHONOFF (MUSKET), Shirley

Shirley "Skippy" Musket Gershonoff, 83 of Atlanta, died November 29, 2022. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Skippy lived in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York, before settling in Atlanta, Georgia. Her early retail career was at fine women's clothing shops in Beverly Hills and Chicago. She was asked to manage a high-end dress and jewelry shop in New York, and from there began her jewelry career with a stall in the Diamond District on 47th Street. In 1973, she moved to Atlanta to open Skippy Musket & Company, which she operated with her husband, Jerry Gershonoff, until his death in 1997. Skippy was internationally recognized for her jewelry expertise and fashion awareness, traveling to Europe several times a year to purchase unique estate pieces to sell in her store in Atlanta, until her retirement in 2002. Skippy continued using her skills and sense of design even after retirement, by volunteering at a hospital gift shop in Atlanta. She was a great lover of animals and an avid supporter of the Atlanta Humane Society. She enjoyed the arts, including theater and museums, and loved to travel. Skippy was a warm and compassionate woman, a shining star who will be missed by all who knew her. Skippy was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Gershonoff. .. She is survived by her beloved partner of 22 years, Joe Rivkin of Atlanta; brother, Ronald Muskat; niece, Taline Muskat; and nephew, Jerry Muskat-Martin (Olivia), all of Michigan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. Entombment services were held Friday, December 2, 2022 at Arlington Memorial Park.




