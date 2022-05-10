GERSHON, Burton Hyman



Burton Hyman Gershon, 101, of Dunwoody, passed away peacefully in his sleep in hospice care, May 7, 2022. Born in Atlanta, July 12, 1920, he lived his life in the Atlanta area. He graduated Boys High in 1938. Upon 1942 graduation from UGA with a business degree, Burton enlisted in the Navy, Officer Training in Chicago for the WWII war effort and served in the South Pacific. After the war, he and his bride, Muriel, a Chicago native, settled in his home town. Burton worked as an accountant and became a CPA in 1950 and worked as such until his retirement in 2014. He loved golf and played well into his 90's still shooting many games into the 80's. Burton was preceded in death by wife of almost 70 years, Muriel Gershon; parents Rebecca and Oscar Gershon; sister, Francis Gershon Groont, Ft. Lauderdale; sister, Judy Gershon Smith, Atlanta; brother, Charles Gershon, Atlanta; brother, Sylvan Gershon, Atlanta. Survived by sister, Marian Gershon Radwin of Birmingham; son, Jeff Gershon of Atlanta; daughter, Cathy Gershon of Atlanta; grandson, Andrew Gershon of NYC and many cousins, great-cousins, and dear friends. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM today, Tuesday, May 10th at Greenwood Cemetery. Shiva will follow at Ahavath Achim Synagogue. Donations to local "feed the hungry" programs or charity of your choice. No flowers please. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

