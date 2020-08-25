GERMANY, Evelyn Mother Evelyn Slaton Germany of College Park, GA passed away on August 18, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. She leaves behind her eldest brother, Willie Frank Jr., two children, Lisa and Darryl; her grandchildren, Marissa, Darryl (Raynard), Chris (Jon-Jon), Christopher Jr., Jessica, Marshall Jr., Tiffani, and Brandon; over ten great-grands; and a host of nieces and nephews. Today, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.



