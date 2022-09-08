Gephardt, Gordon

ajc logo
GEPHARDT, Dr. Gordon Neal

Dr. Gordon Neal Gephardt passed away September 5, 2022 at the age of 76. Gordon was preceded in death by parents Eloise Gephardt née Argo and Maurice Gephardt, MD, his aunt Sarah Gephardt, his aunt Dorothy McIlroy, and his cousin William Frederick (Sally). Born in Oklahoma City, Gordon was raised in Muskogee, Oklahoma. His lifetime love of learning is reflected in his academic record; he was valedictorian of Muskogee Central High School '64, graduated Phi Beta Kappa from University of Kansas '67, earning his MD from Washington University in Saint Louis in 1971. In 1973 he began his residency at the University of Rochester, becoming chief resident in 1978. He served as staff pathologist at the Cleveland Clinic 1978-92 and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital from 1992 until his retirement in 2012. Gordon contributed many articles to medical journals and authored textbook chapters as an active fellow of the College of American Pathologists.

Gordon is survived by a loving family, including his wife of fifty years, Suzanne Sausner Gephardt; his four children, Peter and his wife Katarina, Elizabeth and husband, Ryan, Benjamin, Miriam and husband Manny; grandchildren, Tobias, Henry, Josiah, Manny, Matthew, and Maya; cousins Cathy, Cora, Anna, and Evan.

He was a true renaissance man, a lover of classical music and opera, a student of German language and literature, and an author of two unpublished novels. An Eagle Scout himself, Gordon became Scoutmaster of Troop 21, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, a job which he regarded as more difficult than pathology. As an active member of Saint Joseph's parish in Marietta, Gordon served as a Eucharistic minister and sang in the St. Joseph's Choir and Resurrection Choir.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Monsignor John Walsh on Saturday, September 10, at 10 AM, Saint Joseph Church, 87 Lacy Street, Marietta, Georgia 30060.

The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to Saint Joseph parish or the National Aphasia Association at www.aphasia.org, and thanks Risi, Charles, Maritza and Steven Kimani for their loving care during Gordon's illness.




