GEORGE, Mary Budd



Mary Budd George, passed away peacefully at her home on February 7, 2021 having spent her final days with her four children at her side. Mary was predeceased by her husband, William Barton (Billy) George. Born on August 25, 1929 to James Sloane and Katharine Bowdre Budd, Mary was a native Atlantan. She spent her childhood years in Ansley Park, got her early education at Spring Street School and Washington Seminary where she was the May Queen her senior year. She went on to Boston where she received a Liberal Arts degree at Pine Manor Junior College. Upon returning home, Mary wed the love of her life, Billy, on February 1, 1952, a marriage that lasted over 60 years until Billy's death in 2012.



Mary was active in several organizations over the course of her life, The Junior League of Atlanta, Peachtree Garden Club, and the Colonial Dames of Georgia, to name a few. She also enjoyed time with friends at The Piedmont Driving Club.



But her true devotion was to her family and the wonderful home she created for them in Buckhead over 63 years ago. It was there that she invested her time and energy; to her late husband, Billy, and her four children, Barton, Ross, Mary Coleman and Elizabeth and later in life, her grandchildren to whom she was affectionately known as Mimi. Family traditions would not exist without Mimi but will continue on thanks to her. In her later years she spent countless hours in her personal garden where her attention to detail always resulted in stunning beauty.



Mary George was a truly beautiful lady both inside and out and her kind spirit and sharp wit will be missed by those that knew her best. Mary was predeceased by her parents, her brother Tony Budd, and sister Bowdre Poer. She is survived by her brother, Coleman Budd, sons Barton, Ross (Dee), daughters Mary Coleman Jones (Craig), Libba Foley (Frank), grandchildren Ross George, Jr. (Lisa Marie), Bowdre Longo (Rob), Katharine Antrim (Hugh), Anne Townsend Norwood (Brayton), Rebecca Bradshaw, Will Foley, Jack Ross Foley and six great grandchildren.



The family wishes to thank Jacqui McClinton and the loving caregivers at McClinton Cares for the wonderful service and care they provided our family over these recent weeks. We are particularly grateful to Vickie White for her comfort, both physical and spiritual through our mother's home going journey.



A private graveside service to celebrate Mary's life is being planned.



Memorials in her honor should be made to either The Shepherd Spinal Center, 2020 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30309 or St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308



