George, Clarence

GEORGE, IV, Clarence



Clarence George, IV of Branch Valley Trail, Conyers, GA. Passed on April 15, 2023. Clarence was born on September 17, 1977, in Tampa, FL. A graduate of the 1996 Class of Lithonia High School where he broke a State Record running Cross Country. He was a 2010 Graduate of Georgia Career Institute as a Master Cosmetologist. Clarence leaves to cherish his memories parents, Clarence and Marsha W. George, III; sister, Mashere (Calvin, II); nephew, Calvin Favors, III; niece, Cashmere Favors; a host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins from across the country, and his many caring friends. Celebration of Life Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 10:46 AM, Ousley United Methodist Church, 3261 Panola Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038. Instate 9:45 AM. Viewing TODAY 3 to 6 PM, at Murray Brothers (404)349-3000 mbfh.com.



