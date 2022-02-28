GENTRY, Walter "Neil"



Walter "Neil" Gentry, 90, of Conyers, GA passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Born August 20, 1931 in Rockmart, GA he was the son of the late Henry Ivey and Renda (Jackson) Gentry. He was a graduate of Rockmart High School. Neil went on to continue his education obtaining his bachelor's degree from Berry College, Rome, GA, and his master's degree from Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL. He then served in the United States Army during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. Neil used his academic background to become a professor, and taught at Berry College, University of Alabama (where his also worked toward his PhD), Mississippi State College for Women and Georgia State University, Atlanta. While teaching at Georgia State University Neil obtained his JD from Woodrow Wilson College of Law, Atlanta, GA. He retired from Georgia State in 1993 after many years of teaching. Neil was a dedicated life-long learner and enjoyed spending time with family and traveling with his wife. He brought great joy to friends and family, especially children and grandchildren, with stories of his youth and his many interesting life experiences. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sandra (Mitchell) Gentry; a son David Gentry and his wife Angela of Chambersburg, PA; three grandchildren, Lydia, Michelle and Matthew Gentry; two great-grandchildren, Beau and Clayton Lochman; three sisters, June Brumbelow, Ruth Mercer and Ann Krawiec; his Brother-in-law Stan Krawiec and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a son, Michael Gentry who passed away in 1992. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Berry College, Advancement Office, P.O. Box 490069, Mount Berry, GA 30149 or online at www.berry.edu or to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.

