Gentry, Dana

GENTRY (TAYLOR), Dana



1965-2022



Beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother, Dana Gentry was lost too soon to a cruel illness. Dana was one of the world's kind and generous people, always willing to give her time, energy and love to those in need.



She hosted a long line of family or friends in need of a place to stay, providing comfort and security for those whose lives were lacking, including nursing both her father, her uncle, and her mother-in-law through their final days. She took uncomplaining care of other people's children, and raised a menagerie of spoiled pets and farm animals on the family's property near Good Hope.



She was an outstanding and exceedingly generous cook, known for treating enormous gatherings to more delicious food than could possibly be consumed in a days serious eating.



After working through her early adult years, Dana settled down to a career as a devoted homemaker and helpmate to her husband, David Gentry. She had two daughters; Brandy Gentry, now a successful self-made lawyer and Sarah Gentry, planning her marriage later this year.



Dana is survived by her husband and daughters; brother Harry Taylor Jr., of Loganville; sister Brynne Taylor, of Bothell, Washington; her mother Dianne Etheridge; uncle Jimmy Coker; two step-daughters, Jessica Gentry, and Jennifer Richardson; and three grandchildren, Alexis Richardson, Jaiden Richardson, and Aiden Craft. She was the salt of the earth, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Memorial services for Mrs. Gentry will be held at 3 o'clock Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made in Dana's name to any local animal shelter of your choice or Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org.

