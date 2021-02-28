GENSON, Wanda



On Saturday, February 20, 2021, Wanda Lee Genson, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 70. Lee was born on March 18, 1950, in Grundy, Virginia to Herman and Rosa Scarberry. She moved to Georgia in 1972, and on January 17, 1975, she married Daniel Earl Genson, Sr. They raised one daughter, Shannon, and two sons, Jann and Daniel, Jr.



Lee received a degree in Journalism from Georgia State University and joined the Atlanta Police Department where she worked as a Detective on sex crimes and homicide, and also served as the public information officer for 10 years. Later, she was a Major on the Fulton County Sheriff's Department overseeing the Olympic security planning for the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics. Lee enjoyed traveling throughout the country visiting family and friends. She loved the sun and sand of the many beautiful beaches she visited. She was always up for learning new things, and enjoyed gardening, but most of all, she enjoyed spending quality time with her family.



Lee was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley. She is survived by her husband, Dan; and three children, Shannon, Jann and Daniel, Jr. her brother, Billy; sister, Bonnie; grandchildren, Daniel, Michael, Savannah, Abigail, Zachary, William, and Violet.



A memorial service was held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church in Dacula, Georgia.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements



